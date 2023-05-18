Mayo Clinic exempt from staffing provisions, lawmakers amend ‘Keeping Nurses at the Beside Act’

(ABC 6 News) – Lawmakers have agreed that Mayo Clinic will be exempt from the staffing provision included in the newly controversial bill – Keeping Nurses at the Beside Act’.

This follows warning from Mayo who said they’ll pull billions of state investments if the bill is passed. Something Governor Tim Walz says isn’t worth the risk.

“Mayo is not in the business of bluffing or playing at the politics if you will…but they have to recognize that everything involves a give and take with people. At this point in time we want those investments in Minnesota. They need to be in Minnesota,” Walz said.

Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner says she’s disappointed in the governor and Mayo.

This is a breaking news story- ABC 6 News will provide additional information as it becomes available.