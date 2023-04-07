Massive search planned for Madeline Kingsbury, police briefing Friday

(ABC 6 News) – The search for a missing Winona mother of two is now reaching into its seventh day Thursday.

“We’re getting calls from out of state. From all over wanting to help. It just shows how much our community cares about each other and wants to help each other.”

People from all across Winona and Fillmore counties and across the region will come together as they search for answers. One key question: what happened to Madeline Kingsbury?

Winona Police also plans to hold another press conference in less than 24 hours.

ABC 6 News spoke with the department earlier, who declined to elaborate on what if any new details we could learn.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, City of Winona Police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office have organized a planned mass search for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday in two separate locations.

The request is for volunteers to aid in the search for about 4 hours. Officials are looking for individuals over 18-years-of-age to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances. Appropriate clothing and footwear should be worn.

Volunteers are asked to meet at either the Winona County-Goodview Fire Department, located at 4135 5th St. in Winona or Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford. There will be two times to report to volunteer, 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at each location.

By Thursday evening, nearly a thousand individuals have signed up to volunteer to search and still authorities tell us they are in need of volunteers.

Volunteers will be assigned to a search area and will be bussed to that area.

”We will be deploying some drones tomorrow we have several drone teams coming in from area, the sheriffs offices and other groups,”

Anyone looking to volunteer is asked to bring a driver’s license/identification, and will need to be checked in and out for security and accountability.

Sign-up is recommended for organizational purposes which can be done, HERE.

ABC 6 News will provide a live stream of the news briefing on Friday and will continue to follow this developing story.