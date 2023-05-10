Mason City man sentenced in 2022 kidnapping, assault case

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man will spend the next decade in prison after breaking into a home and choking someone.

40-year-old Michael Atkins Jr. was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail and 10 years in prison, along with a $430 fine.

Atkins pleaded guilty to 1st-Degree Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Assault in February 2023, the 2nd-Degree Sex Abuse was dropped.

According to the Mason City Police Department, in December 2022, officers were called for a report of an assault and person yelling for help.

When officers arrived, they were provided with a description of a suspect that had fled the area just prior to their arrival. Officers learned the identity of the suspect and set up a perimeter in an attempt to apprehend him.