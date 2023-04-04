Property search map set up to assist in locating missing woman

(ABC 6 News) – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from residents and landowners located in Norway Township, Preble Township, northern Newburg Township, eastern Holt Township, and eastern Amherst Township in search of a missing woman.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has not been seen since the early morning of March 31st. She has not had contact with friends or family since.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that individuals search your acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for anything suspicious that may help find Madeline.

Any individuals or groups can utilize the Fillmore County public GIS property search map by visiting HERE.

The department asked that if you have searched a particular area, please email the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office at search@co.fillmore.mn.us and describe the specific area and method that you used to search.

This is the most specific search area that law enforcement has identified at this time. Please also continue to check video cameras, doorbell cameras, or trail cameras for footage of a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country van travelling through the area between 8 a.m. on March 31st, and 4 pm on April 1st.

When searching, please respect private property and obtain permission from landowners.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office at 507-765-3874 (option 1).