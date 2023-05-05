London prepares for King Charles coronation

(ABC 6 News) -King Charles will soon be formally crowned alongside Queen Camila.



This will be the first coronation held since 1953.



The pageantry will begin at Buckingham Palace, with a procession leading to Westminster Abbey.

About 23-hundred people are on the guest list.

One person who was there to get here spot for the coronation is ABC 6 Good Morning reporter Sydney Zatz. Sydney was waiting outside of a busy pub when she had her very own brush with royalty.

“Hi! Very nice to meet you!”

” Hi! How are you? Where are you from?”

“Minnesota.”



“Minnesota? Have you been to the UK before?

In what she is calling “the greatest moment” of her life, Sydney had a chance to chat William, the Prince of Wales.

ABC 6 Good Morning reporter Sydney Zatz will have more from her trip abroad when she returns next week.