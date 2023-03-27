Hayfield man dies following crash in Dodge County, charges possible

(ABC 6 News) – An 83-year-old Hayfield man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County Friday.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at 250th Ave and 720th Street.

Authorities say Mark Moser, 60 of rural Hayfield, was traveling south on 250th Ave. while Robert Faulhaber, 83 of Hayfield was north when Moser crossed the center line and both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Mosers’ vehicle was found upside down on its top when deputies arrived but was able to get out of the vehicle and walk up to the road. Faulhaber had to be extricated by the Hayfield Fire Department.

RELATED: Multiple injuries in two-vehicle crash near Hayfield Friday morning

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose says both drivers talked to deputies while being treated by Ambulance personnel. Moser explained he had left work early because he wasn’t feeling well. He indicated he believed he fell asleep, and then woke up upside down in the ditch in his vehicle.

Faulhaber indicated he was traveling northbound towards Kasson traveling at approximately 50 MPH when an oncoming vehicle came into his lane. He indicated he had no time to get out of the way.

Both drivers presented as having minor non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to St Mary’s ER for care – Moser was transported by Dodge Center Ambulance Service and Faulhaber was transported by Hayfield Ambulance Service.

Early Friday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Medical Examiners’ Office in Rochester advising that Faulhaber had died while being treated at the hospital.

Incident reports have been forwarded to the Dodge County Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges related to the now fatal crash.

Hayfield Fire Department, Hayfield Ambulance, Dodge Center Ambulance, and Minnesota State Patrol assisted Dodge County deputies with this incident.

This case is open and pending final review from the County Attorney