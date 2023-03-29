Gov. Reynolds signs rural health care bill

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill aiming to help rural hospitals stay open.



Hospitals can opt into a rural emergency hospital program which would mean they would lose in patient services in exchange for out patient services and a 24-7 emergency room.



Governor Reynolds says the law will help keep those hospitals open when low demand and profitability would otherwise threaten them.

SF 75: A bill for an act relating to certain health facilities including ambulatory surgical centers and rural emergency hospitals, including licensing requirements and fees, providing penalties and making penalties applicable, providing emergency rulemaking authority, and including applicability and effective date provisions.

“This is part of our unwavering commitment to ensuring all Iowans, no matter where they live, receive the quality medical care they need and deserve,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This bill is an impactful step in that direction, and it’s a pleasure to sign it into law.”