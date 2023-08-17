Former paraprofessional’s sentencing for child pornography possession rescheduled

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) The sentencing for a former paraprofessional for the Austin Public Schools district has been rescheduled.

Vincent Vaughn Askelson was arrested in October of 2022, and charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography.

This April, Askelson pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography, according to court records. The plea entails a presumptive sentence of 3 years in prison.

Askelson was originally scheduled to be sentenced on August 17th, but now that sentencing date has been moved to the end of the month on August 31st at 1:30 p.m. in the Mower County Courthouse.