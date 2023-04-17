Former Austin paraprofessional pleads guilty to child porn possession

(ABC 6 News) – A former paraprofessional for Austin Public Schools pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography Monday.

Vincent Vaughn Askelson, 31, was arrested in October of 2022 and charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography.

According to court records, he entered a petition to plead guilty to two charges of possession of child pornography April 17.

According to court records, Askelson’s plea entails a presumptive sentence of 3 years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 17, 2023 in Mower County Court.