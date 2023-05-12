Festivities for the 27th annual Med City Marathon kicked off Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Festivities for the 27th annual Med City Marathon kicked off at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday.

Runners were able to pick up their packets for races at the Med City Marathon & 5K kicks of with Health & Wellness Expo

Many also took part in the Altra Federal Credit Union 5K walk or run event with proceeds going towards the Ronald McDonald House.

Race officials don’t seem too concerned about the weather for Saturday’s races.

“The weather temperatures are looking really good which is great, so we’re keeping an eye on it. The main thing is lightning. We do have postponement policies if we need to that, and that’s definitly something we could do if need be,” Race director Evin Haukos said.

Over one thousand runners are registered to participate.

Here is a full list of the events on SATURDAY, MAY 13:

5:20am | Race Shuttles to start line begin from Downtown Rochester pickup locations

5:30am | Race Day Packet Pick Up opens @ start line | Rochester International Airport

7:00am | Full Marathon, Relay, and Half Marathon Race Start

7:15am | 20 Mile race start (see 20 Mile info)

9:00am | Finish line fest for racers, live music, hydration by Gillette Pepsi of Rochester, and free beer to 21+ racers, family friendly

9:00am | Live music from Soul Train starts at Finish Line Festival

1:00pm | Race festivities conclude / race course closes

With the races this weekend there will also be a few road closures.

Parts of Civic Center Drive will be closed as well as parts of 1st Street southeast.

If you are heading out this weekend, be sure to plan ahead and be prepared for the scheduled detours.