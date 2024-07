(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is reporting a fatal crash in Olmsted County occurring on Tuesday, July 9.

According to MSP logs, a Honda SUV was traveling west on Interstate 90 when it lost control and struck a tree near mile post 212.

The state patrol has not released the identity of the driver yet, only identifying him as a 42-year-old male from Chicago. MSP says they will release more information around noon on Wednesday, July 10.