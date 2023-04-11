Family of Madeline Kingsbury speaks out

(ABC 6 News) – “She always kind of went to the beat of her own drum.”

That’s how Madeline Kingsbury’s sister, Megan, describes Madeline.

She has made national headlines. People around the state, and the country, know her name.

26-year-old Kingsbury went missing 11 days ago. Winona Police tells ABC 6 News that they expect to have new information in the investigation into her disappearance Tuesday.

While the search continues for Madeline, her sister Megan told Good Morning America that Maddi was one-of-a-kind. She says no one ever had a bad thing to say about her sister.

“She’s my best friend. She was really funny as a little kid. She liked to pick out her own clothes and they never matched. And she loved wearing dark red lipstick that was always on her teeth,” Megan described.

When Madeline became a mom, Megan says she grew “insurmountably.” She describes it as a whole new life for her sister.

“We love to bake, we love Harry Potter, and she loves Lord of the Rings. And we try to take trips together just the two of us for quality time.”

Megan says the support from the community has also been inspiring. More than 2,000 people came out over the weekend to search for Madeline in Winona and Fillmore counties.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for information on Madeline Kingsbury’s whereabouts. Winona Police have yet to identify any suspect or person of interest in the disappearance.