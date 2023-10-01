Families with disabilities celebrate fall at ConnectAbilities event

(ABC 6 News)- Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch hosted their annual ConnectAbilities camp this weekend for families living with cognitive challenges and diverse-abilities.

The camp started on Friday and goes through Sunday with tons of fall themed activities including a harvest festival, arts and crafts and an apple slingshot.

While there are tons of activities throughout the day, the camp is designed to allow families to pick and choose which ones they want to do, making the day fun and easy for everyone.

“There’s a lot of stuff that challenges families with kids who have special needs to go to. So to have one that accommodates anybody and everyone, it’s awesome,” said Isaac Skelton, a parent at the camp.

The camp also gave families the opportunity to build connections with others who can relate with them.