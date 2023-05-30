Ernst names Swenson’s Do it Best Hardware ‘small business of the week’

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) announced her Small Business of the Week: Swenson’s Do it Best Hardware of Hancock County.

Throughout this Congress, Ranking Member Ernst plans to recognize a small business in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“I want to congratulate Jon Swenson, and the entire team at Swenson’s Do it Best Hardware, for their decades of service to their community. Family-owned and operated businesses are vital to our state’s economy, and I’m proud to see their legacy continue as a staple on the Britt Main Street,” said Ranking Member Ernst.



In 2022, Swenson’s Do it Best Hardware celebrated their 45th anniversary. Offering both home and outdoor tools and supplies, including rental power tool equipment, the business also provides repair services to their customers. Swenson’s Do it Best Hardware has an “online warehouse” of over 67,000 items and is a one-stop shop for all home improvement needs.



Stay tuned as Ranking Member Ernst recognizes more Iowa small businesses across the state with her Small Business of the Week award.