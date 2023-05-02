Crews battle garage fire in NW Rochester Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – Quick response by fire crews kept a garage fire from spreading further Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., the Rochester Fire Department was called to the 2000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW.



When crews arrived, they found a fence and detached garage fully engulfed and the fire had spread to the back corner of the house.

The fire was close to a large propane tank and nearby residents were asked to evacuate their homes until the scene was determined safe.

Crews went inside and determined all residents were out and the fire had not spread to the inside of the home.

Officials say because this fire occurred in a residential area with the homes close together and it was extremely windy out, protecting the exposures and the fire from spreading requires quick response time and multiple crews working together.

No one was injured in the fire and damage estimates are still under investigation. The Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Rochester Police Department. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded.