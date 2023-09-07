Cresco woman killed in northeast Iowa motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Cresco, Iowa woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in northeast Iowa.

According to the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday just north of the Great River Road and Sunny View Drive intersection south of Lansing, Iowa.

A motorcycle driven by 49-year-old Edith Slifka of Cresco, was going around a curve, when it lost control, went onto the shoulder and into the ditch hitting some large rocks.

Slifka died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.