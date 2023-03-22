Creekside Apartments in Rochester condemned, tenants to find new housing

(ABC 6 News) – An apartment complex in southeast Rochester has been given a notice of condemnation and residents will be forced to evacuate.

Following an emergency response call to one of its units, the City of Rochester and other community partners have coordinated the condemnation of Creekside Apartments due to the unsecure condition of the property, lack of domestic water, and failing fire suppression or alarm system. The City’s Community Development Department serves as the agency authorized to execute the condemnation.

Taryn Edens, Manager of Housing and Neighborhood Services, shares, “Due to the continued issues regarding the safety and welfare of the residents, the collective agencies felt it is in the best interest of the residents to condemn the property. If required violations are resolved, the property can be re-occupied.”

On March 18, the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a call at 1455 Marion Rd SE, one of three apartment buildings at Creekside Apartments, for a report of water rushing in and flooding the apartment. Upon investigation, it was determined the unit had a broken water line and no direct water shut off required to turn off water supply of the entire building. Reports of broken windows and a missing patio door, exposing units to the elements, were documented. It was also observed that the fire sprinkler line was broken, and the fire alarm system was damaged and inoperable. Site staff were notified that a fire watch needed to be implemented until the fire alarm system was restored.

A key focus following the condemnation has been on the residents of the apartments and ensuring the appropriate resources were provided as a part of the process.

“The Olmsted County Housing Stability Team has been instrumental in supporting households through this process. They met with each impacted family and created a plan to temporarily transition them into a hotel and move their belongings into a safe place. The Housing Stability team will continue to work with impacted tenants to assist them in finding new housing,” shares Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn.

Since March 20, 2023, the City of Rochester has coordinated the condemnation and communicated necessary repairs to property ownership, Phoenix Development. Phoenix Development currently owns one other rental in property in Rochester with a similar history of delayed maintenance.

The placard also tells residents to call the Olmsted County Housing Stability team at (507)-328-7175 for housing support questions.