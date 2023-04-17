Byron man arrested, charged after threatening to shoot people with assault rifle

(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill people with an assault rifle on Saturday night is facing multiple charges after being taken into custody early Sunday morning.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 100 block of 9th St. NW in Byron at 9:19 p.m. Saturday about a man allegedly threatening to walk to another house in Byron and shoot and kill people with an AR-15 rifle.

As deputies were setting up a safety plan, they learned that the initial caller was still in the home and that the male suspect was believed to be passed out in a bedroom. The initial caller was safely removed from the home.

The OCSO activated its Emergency Response Unit (EFT) and called in additional resources from the Minnesota State Patrol, Rochester Police Department and Crisis Negotiations Unit (CNU) to setup a perimeter around the home.

The OCSO said some nearby residences were evacuated due to safety concerns.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, the CNU team was able to make contact with the male suspect who shortly thereafter turned himself in to law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident.

Search warrants were executed and evidence was collected from the home including a shotgun, and an AR-15 type rifle.

Andrew Gerhardt, 36, of Byron and a felon, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

The OCSO said Gerhardt was intoxicated at the time of the incident and he admitted to have been drinking alcoholic beverages earlier in the day at a restaurant in Byron.

The OCSO said they believe Gerhardt and the people he was allegedly going to shoot are known to each other and possibly previous roommates, and they are still investigating the incident.