Public safety concern neutralized in Byron

(ABC 6 News) – The public can now return to an area in Byron following an overnight incident that ended with one person being taken into custody.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, residents in Byron were asked to stay inside and secure all doors and windows overnight due to a concerning dispatch call.

Captain Tim Parkin, with Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, explained that a caller told dispatch that a male subject was going to walk to another house in Byron with a rifle and claim to shoot people.

The incident happened near 9th St. NW between 2nd Ave. NW and 1st Ave NE

After a few hours, the person was taken into custody safely and no one was injured.

Captain Parkin tells us that they will have more details about this incident on Monday.