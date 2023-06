(ABC 6 News) – Thursday, a group of golfers came across the bear at Piper Hills golf course in Plainview. They say they could barely believe it.



The ladies tell ABC 6 News, the bear didn’t bother anybody but the course was closed out of concern.

The sheriff’s office says it appears the bear has left the area but if he returns keep clear of him.

They’re also telling people to keep a close eye on your pets and keep your garbage cans closed.