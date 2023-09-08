Albert Lea’s “Ball in the Mall” postponed due to MercyOne move

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition has postponed its October fundraiser–but is moving forward to find a new provider to fill MercyOne’s place in the community.

RELATED: The future of healthcare in Albert Lea: Healthcare Coalition remains optimistic amid MercyOne departure – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Jean Eaton of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition made the following statement:

“Due to the announcement that MercyOne will close their Albert Lea Clinic on December 31, the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition Trustees and the Ball in the Mall Committee is postponing the Ball in the Mall at this time.

The Coalition was expecting to go to Phase II of the Phase 5 Plan, when at a scheduled meeting,they were told of the closing by MercyOne leadership.

The ALHC is receiving multiple calls from other healthcare entities, many who responded to our RFP years ago. The Albert Lea Healthcare Coaliton is in a good position to replace the MercyOne clinic as they own the building. Over 5,000 patients have sought care at this clinic.

The Coalition is pressing forward to meet the needs of this community and surrounding areas. The ALHC will be hosting community meetings once they have any updates for the public. The Ball in the Mall will be rescheduled, as a community celebration, once the new provider is secured.”