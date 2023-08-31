MercyOne to close Albert Lea clinic at end of 2023

(ABC 6 News) – MercyOne announced plans to close their Albert Lea clinic this week, just a couple of years after opening.

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, a group of residents, spent more than four years petitioning the hospital system to move into Minnesota for the first time, after Mayo Clinic moved services to Austin.

In the clinic’s first year, the grassroots coalition worked to expand insurance coverage to include the new clinic.

However, according to coalition members, MercyOne leadership told trustees Wednesday that the Albert Lea clinic would close Dec. 31, 2023.

MercyOne spokespeople shared the following statement:

“Like all health care systems, MercyOne must reduce costs and redistribute resources to ensure we can continue to fulfill our Mission with a focus on providing high-quality patient care. Despite our best intensions, the impact to health care systems caused by the pandemic and worsened by an increasingly difficult workforce recruitment environment, paired with the differences in regulatory clinical practice crossing into Minnesota have created barriers we’ve been unable to overcome. Therefore, MercyOne has made the painful decision to close our location in Albert Lea by the end of the year. There are opportunities for colleagues to transition to other MercyOne facilities. Patient care remains a top priority and all patients will be invited to continue their care at another MercyOne location most convenient to them.”

Clinical communications specialist Angie Anstine with MercyOne said the hospital would not offer interviews.

According to a statement shared with ALHC members, the city’s Home Medical Shop remains open at this time.

