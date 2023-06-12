Adam Fravel, charged in murder of Madeline Kingsbury, moved to Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

(ABC 6 News) – Adam Fravel, the ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury and who has been charged in her murder, has been moved from the Winona County Jail to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center (OCADC).

Fravel was booked into the OCADC on Saturday, June 9 and is being held for Winona County, according to the OCADC website. No other information was given.

On Friday, June 8, Fravel appeared in Winona County Court and was charged with 2nd-degree murder–with and without intent, in the murder of Kingsbury.

Winona County Judge Mary Leahy, set Fravel’s unconditional bail at $2 million, and release with conditions at $1 million.

Fravel was taken into custody Wednesday, June 7 after Kingsbury’s body was found near a cemetery between Choice and Mabel, Minn., on a property maintained by members of the Fravel family, according to court documents.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, June 8 determined that Kingsbury’s cause of death was homicide.

