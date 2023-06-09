Fravel’s bail set at $1M with conditions; complaint details two-month search

(ABC 6 News) – Adam Fravel appeared in Winona County Court on two charges of 2nd-degree murder–with and without intent– at 11 a.m. Friday.

Winona County judge Mary Leahy set Fravel’s unconditional bail at $2 million, and release with conditions at $1 million in a Zoom hearing, which was attended by members of the Fravel and Kingsbury families.

According to court documents filed Friday, June 9, Fravel is accused of murdering missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury on March 31.

RELATED: Police: Autopsy results confirm human remains found near Mabel are that of Madeline Kingsbury – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

If convicted of 2nd-degree murder with intent, prosecuting attorney Phillip Prokopowicz said Fravel faces a possible 306-month sentence, which would be a significant incentive to flee.

Defense attorney Zachary Bauer, representing Fravel, cited Fravel’s strong family ties to the Mabel area and lack of any criminal history as mitigating factors.

RELATED: Criminal defense attorney on arrest of Adam Fravel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Judge Leahy ruled that Fravel’s bail conditions would require Fravel’s parents to turn over firearms to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office so he could not access them.

She also ruled that Fravel could not have unsupervised contact with any members of the Kingsbury family, including contact through a third party.

According to Leahy, Fravel has had supervised contact with his children in a secure facility, and will continue to see them under controlled conditions.

“These kids have had their lives upended,” Leahy said. “I’m just trying to keep a level of consistency for them. … They’re very young and we need to be sensitive to their unique circumstances here.”

RELATED: UPDATE: Missing Winona woman’s children to stay with Kingsbury family – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Fravel, Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend, was taken into custody Wednesday after Kingsbury’s body was found near a cemetery between Choice and Mabel, MN, on a property maintained by members of the Fravel family, according to court documents.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Kingsbury’s cause of death was homicide.

According to court documents, she was found wrapped in a gray, fitted bedsheet that had been taped closed, which allegedly looked similar to furnishings in the Fravel residence.

Court documents filed Friday, which are embedded below, multiple people close to Madeline Kingsbury told law enforcement that Fravel had been physically violent toward her int he past.

Prokopowicz claimed during Fravel’s arraignment that the Winona man had mocked and exposed himself to members of law enforcement over the course of the investigation into Kingsbury’s death.

Fravel’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 20.