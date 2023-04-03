14-yr-old boy dies after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg

(ABC 6 News) – A 14-year-old boy who was stuck in a sand hole in rural Kellogg last week has died.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, a medial call was received March 28 around 5:30 p.m. for a boy stuck in a sand hole and covered in sand.

Law enforcement arrived and started life saving measures. The boy was transported to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.

RELATED: Boy in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday that the boy died from the accident.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wabasha Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Wabasha Police Department and Mayo One.