1 injured in three vehicle crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Spring Valley.

The crash happened on Highway 63 just before 2:30 pm Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Van driven by a 33-year-old Rochester man was east on Highway 63 and waiting to turn left onto Mower/Fillmore Road.

A Black Tahoe driven by a 29-year-old Adams man was also east on Highway 63, when the Van and Tahoe collided in the intersection, then van struck westbound Ford Explorer driven by a 30-year-old Lyle woman.

The names and conditions of the drivers have not been released but the State Patrol is calling this an injury accident.

The Mower and Fillmore county sheriff’s offices, Grand Meadow fire and ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this incident.