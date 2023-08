Thursdays Downtown entertainment lineup for August 3

(ABC 6 News) – The weekly summer staple, Thursdays Downtown, returns on August 3 for another day of fun.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on 1st Ave. SW, 3rd St. SW and Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.

The event combines arts, music, food, and a vendor market into one free community-uniting, block-party-style event!

August 3 Entertainment

1st Ave. Stage

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Orchid Jane

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Lost Faculties

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Brad Boice and the RPG Band

Peace Plaza Stage

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Bob Schlief

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Loud Mouth Brass

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – A Hard Day’s Night (Beatles Tribute)

For more information about Thursdays Downtown, CLICK HERE.