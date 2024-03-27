The Year of Respect’s “Reduce the Rancor” campaign

(ABC 6 News) – At the Rochester Salvation Army on Tuesday, a University of Minnesota professor spread the word on a new state-wide campaign.

Dr. Bill Doherty spoke about his Reduce the Rancor campaign, where both state chairs of the GOP and DFL parties have come together to promote respect for candidates, campaigns and the election process.

“To talk about the polarization, to talk about the sources of it and then to learn some skills about how do we communicate across this political divide in a way where we seek understanding rather than to change the other person’s mind,” said Doherty.

Doherty is also the cofounder of Braver Angels, formerly known as Better Angels, an organization helping communities depolarize Red-Blue discussions.