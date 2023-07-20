The city of Rochester thanks lawmakers for work done in legislative session

(ABC 6 News) – Today, City of Rochester staff and members of the community, came together to celebrate and thank our legislators for the roles they played in securing funding this past legislative session.

Rochester received a lot of support, even for many unexpected bonding projects.

The city received 14 million dollars to move the regional parks and forestry maintenance facility, $800,000 dollars for a new parking facility, additional funds for runway improvements at the Rochester Airport, and much more.

“They weren’t even really asking. It was kind of like here is something we would really like to be able to do and I don’t think they had real sense that it could happen. We heard them and thought this is a really important project,” said Representative Tina Liebling.

The results of this legislative session have not only helped invest in Rochester, but also in the state of Minnesota.