Terms of Zumbrota Police’s new contract to be revealed

(ABC 6 News) – The city and the Zumbrota Police Officers reached a tentative agreement to maintain ZPD services in the city at a Zumbrota city council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

Previously, the Zumbrota city council considered disbanding the Zumbrota Police Department due to rising costs, with a plan to replace their services with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the city, the council members of Zumbrota directed city staff to pursue human resources and administrative tasks as needed to move forward with Sergeants Local 425’s amended contract.

According to the city, the exact terms of the proposed amended contract keeping ZPD services in the city will be presented during the city council’s Nov. 2 meeting.