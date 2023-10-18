Zumbrota Police and City announce results of negotiations

The Zumbrota City Council announced in a statement that “mutually beneficial negotiations” with Zumbrota Police and Sergeants Local 425 have resulted in maintaining Zumbrota Police Department services in the city.

The statement does not include what the terms of negotiations.

The city of Zumbrota also stated they will move to a closed session meeting to discuss the Sergeants Local 425 requests.

A previously planned presentation on the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office contract will no longer be occurring, according to the city’s statement.

Local 425 have expressed disappointment in the publics stating “numerous personal attacks and threats being communicated to members of the City Staff, Mayor and Council.” According to Local 425, the described attacks do not reflect support or values of Local 425 union members.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.