Teenager charged in Northern Valley Drive shooting sentenced to probation, 2 separate months of jail

(ABC 6 News) – An 18-year-old accused of driving one of the vehicles in a drive-by shooting on Northern Valley Drive received a comparatively light sentence of 60 additional days in Olmsted County jail and 5 years’ probation Monday.

Lebron Benson Giwa pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon before his sentencing March 18.

RELATED: One of two teens charged in Northern Valley Drive shooting pleads guilty – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Giwa’s defense argued for a dispositional departure, or a lighter sentence than usual, based on the teenager’s serious attitude toward and respect for court proceedings, young age, and lack of any criminal history.

Additionally, Giwa had already applied to and been accepted at RCTC, his defense noted.

Judge Pamela King granted the request, but cautioned that if Giwa does not follow the conditions of his probation, he could be re-sentenced to 36 months in prison.

He was also ordered to pay $1,048.81 in restitution, along with one or more co-defendants.

Giwa was additionally ordered to begin one 30-day stint in the Olmsted County ADC in June of this year, and another in March of 2025, according to Minnesota Court Records Online.

Giwa is allowed to serve the 30 days in jail on work release.

Another teen charged in the same shooting, Raul Rios, pleaded guilty to the same charge of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was initially accused of firing a weapon in the drive-by shooting.

RELATED: Charges, details of case against two teenagers released in court – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Rios’ sentencing is scheduled for April 22.