Suspect involved in Rochester use-of-force incident pleads guilty to assault charge

(ABC 6 News) – A man who evaded investigators for weeks and eventually led authorities on a high-speed chase, pleaded guilty to an assault charge in Olmsted County Court Monday.

Court documents show 39-year-old Jesse Johnson pleaded guilty to felony third-degree assault-substantial bodily harm. As a result, a charge of second-degree assault was dropped.

In December, Johnson was shot at by an Olmsted County deputy at a Rochester Planet Fitness parking lot when he rammed the deputy’s cruiser in an attempt to get away.

Authorities attempted to arrest him on an active warrant.

RELATED: Iowa State Patrol details 100 mph car chase, forced stop leading to Olmsted County warrant arrest

Johnson got away and evaded authorities until February when he was arrested in a stolen car following a high-speed chase in Worth County, Iowa.

Johnson still faces eluding law enforcement, 2nd-degree theft, driving without a license, and multiple speed and stop sign violations in Worth County for that incident.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19.