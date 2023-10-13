Stewartville man charged with strangulation, knife assault

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man faces multiple assault charges in Olmsted County Court.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Quenton Koloff was arraigned Friday on one charge of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a charge of domestic assault–by strangulation and a charge of domestic assault–subsequent violation.

Olmsted County deputies responded to a home in Stewartville Wednesday, Oct. 11, where they allegedly saw Koloff slam and lock the door, and shove a woman away from it when she tried to exit.

According to court documents, after the woman got out of the house, she told police Koloff had choked her, cornered her in a stairwell, and tried to stab her with an 8-inch kitchen knife.

Koloff was taken into custody without incident, according to court documents.

Koloff was previously convicted of a Qualified Domestic Violence-Related Offense (QDVRO), in 2014, according to Minnesota court records — domestic assault by strangulation, making the October 2023 charge his second in 10 years.

Koloff’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8.