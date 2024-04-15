St. Ansgar announces next elementary principal

(ABC 6 News) – The St. Ansgar School Board has named the district’s next elementary principal.

Jer Osgood will return to his alma mater as its principal on Aug. 1, 2024.

“Having grown up in St. Ansgar, I have a profound appreciation for the quality of education provided by this district. The values St. Ansgar Schools has instilled in me during my formative years have greatly influenced my career in education,” said Osgood in a statement. “I look forward to this opportunity to give back to the community that has given me so much.”

Osgood served as an elementary technology integrationist for Austin Public Schools for eight years, where he provided technical support, curriculum integration and led professional development.

Osgood has also amassed fourteen years of teaching experience in grades four and five.

Osgood has earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at University of Northern Iowa, a degree in education leader ship at Mankato State University and a master’s in elementary reading and literature at Walden University.