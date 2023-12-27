Spend winter break at the Minnesota Zoo

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – If you are looking for ways to entertain the kids while they’re home from school, how about the Minnesota Zoo?

With our mild weather right now, you can head on up there and explore a number of outdoor trails or walk the tree top trail, which opens every day at noon, with the leaves gone.

According to zoo officials, visitors can even get a better view of the animals through the bare branches.

There’s also plenty of indoor exhibits, like the 78 degree Tropic Trail or Discovery Bay.

The Minnesota Zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.