Warmest Christmas Day on record; tied second wettest

Christmas Day of this year in Rochester went into the record books as being the warmest on record and tied for second wettest.

The high temperature reached 53° surpassing the old record for the day of 50° set in 1936. A record warm low temperature was also broken as the morning low only managed to get down to 44° which surpassed the old record of 38° also set in 1936.

The day also tied for the second wettest Christmas on record with the Rochester International Airport (RST) receiving 0.65″ which is tied with Christmas Day of 1945. The day only ranks behind Christmas Day of 1893 which logged 0.75″.