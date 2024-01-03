Sgt. Cade Wolfe to receive fallen hero procession

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office will host a fallen hero procession for a solider killed in a military training accident in mid-November on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Sgt. Cade Wolfe passed during a training mission in the Mediterranean Sea, the MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter experienced an accident during refueling.

Wolfe and four fellow servicemembers passed away on Nov. 13, 2023.

The remains of Wolfe are expected to return home to Mankato on Jan. 4. Upon arrival, the immediate family will be offered a moment of privacy.