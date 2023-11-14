Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor Sgt. Cade Wolfe

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz ordered all Minnesota flags to to fly at half staff to honor the death of Sgt. Cade Wolfe, one of five U.S. troops killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

We’re mourning the tragic loss of Sergeant Cade Michael Wolfe, a Minnesotan from Mankato, and four other service members who died in this crash.



I’ve ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Sergeant Wolfe for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his country. https://t.co/DD5WkGgRtN — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) November 13, 2023

Wolfe was a Mankato native.

According the governor’s office, the flag order will stay in effect until sunset on Nov. 20.