Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor Sgt. Cade Wolfe

By KAALTV
(Credit: MGN)

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz ordered all Minnesota flags to to fly at half staff to honor the death of Sgt. Cade Wolfe, one of five U.S. troops killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

Wolfe was a Mankato native.

According the governor’s office, the flag order will stay in effect until sunset on Nov. 20.