Senator Klobuchar tours Mayo Clinic’s Kellen building

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota visited Rochester today to tour the Mayo Clinic’s new Kellen Building.

The stop was part of her 87 county tour of Minnesota.

The senator previously helped the clinic obtain federal dollars to fund Mayo’s $5 billion Bold. Forward. Unbound expansion.

“This new facility being built right in the middle of Rochester in a way really good for the spokes and hubs of housing and transit and what you need,” said Klobuchar.

The senator told ABC 6 News she’s excited for the end result of the expansion, saying it will expand access of world class health care to people of diverse backgrounds and medical conditions.