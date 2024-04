(ABC 6 News) – The Salvation Army’s Chicago Staff Band is in Rochester for a concert Saturday.

The 40 person brass band travels all over the world performing.

The band will play at Evangel United Methodist Church at 7 p.m.

Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.

The concert rounds out a whole Salvation Army weekend following Taste of the Town on Friday.

RELATED: The Rochester Salvation Army hosts 38th annual Taste of the Town