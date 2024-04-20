The Rochester Salvation Army hosts 38th annual Taste of the Town

The Rochester Salvation Army hosted it's 38th annual Taste of the Town fundraiser on Friday.

This year’s theme was comfort food, but tonight’s event is so much more than good eats.

It’s an opportunity to say ‘thank you,’ to the donors, mentors and countless volunteers who give their time solely for the betterment of the community.

From housing, medical and dental care to even stocking your pantry, The Salvation Army is a resource for underserved communities in the med city; and Friday’s Taste of the Town event is just one way to support the programs they offer.

“You can’t preach to a man on an empty stomach and if we’re going to be concerned about people, we should be concerned about everything about them, so mind, body and spirit,” says Major Cornell Voeller, Director of the Rochester Salvation Army.

He goes on to say, “that’s how the salvation army started, really from the very beginning, is reaching out about spiritual needs and physical needs and that continues today.”

The Salvation Army truly is a full-service organization.

A link to donate towards their cause can be found here.