RST restores third Delta flight to and from MSP

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester International Airport (RST) announced on Monday that it has restored a third daily Delta Airlines flight to and from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport (MSP).

RST said the restoration of the third flight when coupled with the two existing flights will offer passengers additional options and ease of travel, resulting in decreased layover times and increased connecting flight options at convenient times.

The departure from MSP will be at approximately 4:35 p.m. with arrival at RST at 5:21 p.m. Meanwhile, departure from RST will be at 6:06 p.m. with arrival at MSP at 7:09 p.m.

The additional service is scheduled to begin on Sept. 5.

Tickets are on sale now, HERE.