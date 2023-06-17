RPS budget proposal finalized ahead of June 20 vote

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public School board will vote this Tuesday to approve the school budget for the next school year.

They planned to cut $14 million.

The big change is RPS cutting over 140 positions but no more than 10 employees will be laid off, while others will move to other positions.

Despite the large budget cut, RPS anticipates this won’t affect the students much.

“We’re raising our class size maximum by one so where there might’ve been 20 students in a kindergarten class there would be up to 21 now,” Rochester Public Schools Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson said.

As part of the budget there would be less custodians in the schools, but RPS has purchased more Roombas to assist them with cleaning. They will not replace custodians entirely.

The finalized budget will be proposed to the school board on June 20th where the are expected to vote on it.