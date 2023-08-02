Rochester woman accused of sexually assaulting child over 5 years

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child between 2011 and 2016.

According to court documents, Eleanor Queen Olson, 32, faces one charge of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13, including penetration.

In October of 2022, Rochester police spoke to a now-adult man about five alleged sexual assaults in his past, which occurred in 2006 and 2011, according to court records.

According to court records, the man told police Olson assaulted him repeatedly, ending when she was 19 years old in 2011.

During the entire time span, the alleged victim was under age 13.

According to court records, Olson denied sexually assaulting the alleged victim.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 29.