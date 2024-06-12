Rochester Public Schools discusses proposed transgender guidelines

It's a topic that has stirred up controversy, RPS transgender guidelines. Tonight, the Rochester school board wants to clear the air, not only with the policy as it stands, but possible changes that lay ahead.

Tonight, the Rochester school board wants to clear the air, not only with the policy as it stands, but possible changes that lay ahead.

RPS wants it to be known that although students have a right to privacy, they feel parents should also be informed about their child.

It’s a balance the district is trying to strike, and one that hasn’t come easy.

Under the new proposed guidelines, private student data would only be accessible to the student, their parents, or district employees if necessary.

“If a parent or guardian asks for information on their student’s experience with gender identity in school, staff must provide that information if they possess it at the time of the request,” RPS superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel said.

The new proposal states the district would only disclose information relating to a student’s gender identity if the student or their parents gives them written consent, the information is needed by other school personnel for educational purposes, or a federal or state law requires disclosure.

While RPS is looking to support their transgender or gender expansive students, support for each student would be addressed individually based on the student’s specific requests and needs.

“I’m curious as to what that might look like, that’s a broad statement, and it’s the only statement that applies to transgender and/or gender expansive students,” RPS school board director Don Barlow said.

Even though the guidelines heavily focus on transgender students, the board believes this should be the norm to make all students feel inclusive.

“What we gain as a school community, as a society, by accepting and being inclusive is all of the potential of those kids that are no longer ostracized, that feel like they have a place,” RPS school board director Justin Cook said.

The school board will bring this up again at the July 16th school board meeting where they will discuss approval.

To read the entire proposed guidelines, click HERE.