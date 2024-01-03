Rochester Parks and Rec Board discusses possible second pool

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – During the Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2, board members continued discussions for a second pool in Rochester.

The conversation first started after Parks and Rec received community calls for a second pool, learn-to-swim classes and lap swimming.

There is no current funding for a second pool, but the park board started to lay out a decision-making process to maybe present to the city council.

Soldier’s Field Aquatic Center is set to open this summer with all of it’s amenities but a second pool could provide the community with other options.

“What a second pool would do is allow lap swimmers and those who want a little more relaxed experience or more of a fitness experience during open swim, that would open up that opportunity,” said Paul Widman, Parks and Recreation Director.

The project for a potential second pool has not been approved and the specific details as to what the pool could look like, as well as a potential timeframe, has yet to be determined.