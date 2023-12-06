Soldiers Field Aquatic Center project continues with more bids being approved

(ABC 6 News)- The Rochester Park Board approved more project bids for the Soldiers Field Aquatic Center during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Around $250,000 was approved for things like new roofing on the mechanical building, steel columns and site furnishings. This money is part of the overall budget for the project.

Once completed, Rochester Parks and Recreation believes the community will have plenty to enjoy.

“Next year when we open that up it will be wonderful. We’ve got three new slides planned that we’ve not had before in our community. It will really be an aquatics facility worthy of our community,” said Michael Nigbur, Parks and Forestry division head.

The aquatic center is on track to be completed spring 2024, around the time kids get out of school.