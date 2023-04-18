Rochester men may have joint trial for alleged rape of runaway teen

(ABC 6 News) – Two Rochester men will appear in court May 5 on join charges of 3rd- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct, after being accused of raping a 16-year-old after offering her a place to stay.

Mohamed Hussein Omer, 42, and Sharmake Beyle Omar, 30, may receive a joint trial for their identical charges of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration of person under 18 years old–uses coercion and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration dating back to January 20, 2022, according to Olmsted County court records.

Momamed Omer appeared in court Monday, April 17, on unrelated assault charges.

RELATED: Police arrest 3 men after alleged assault in Rochester apartment stairwell – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to court documents, a 16-year-old girl fled her foster care assignment in Farmington, MN and told law enforcement she was sexually assaulted by multiple men in the Rochester area.

According to court records, the teenager told law enforcement that Mohamed Omer picked her up at a Rochester Kwik Trip and offered her a place to stay at his trailer, then propositioned and raped her after the teenager told him she would not have sex with him.

According to court documents, the teen said she met Sharmake Omar at the trailer later, and that Omar sexually assaulted her twice.

The teenager said she was kept at the trailer for just under 24 hours with no food, and the two men took her shoes to prevent her from running away.

Omer and Omar will appear in Olmsted County Court May 5 for a motion hearing, which will determine whether the two men will receive a joint trial.