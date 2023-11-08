Rochester man sentence 19 years, 12 in prison, for attempted murder

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, Phillip Turner was sentence to serve about 19 years for the attempted murder of his girlfriend in December 2022.

Turner, 35, shot 37-year-old Jessica Riedel in front of her two children, leaving her to die on Christmas Eve before finally being found by police 16 hours later.

Turner, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

Police footage showed Riedel lying facedown on her bedroom floor in a puddle of blood but showing signs of life. Riedel’s body twitched, breathed and made sounds at the call of the officer present.

In Karen Riedel, the mother of Jessica Riedel, testified during the trial that her daughter now has a mental state compared to that of a 5-year-old.

However, both assault charges have been dropped from sentencing.

The full sentencing involves 219.5 months for second-degree attempted murder and 60 months for possession of a gun. In total, Turner will serve a little less than 19 years, about 12 in prison.